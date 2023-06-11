Teens injured in Woodlawn double shooting, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were shot in Woodlawn early Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police said. They are expected to survive.

Officers arrived around 3 a.m. at a hospital, where an 18-year-old man walked in after being shot in the lower body. Officers received another call shortly after for a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined they were shot in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program. Anonymous calls that are eligible for a reward can be made through Metro Crime Stoppers.