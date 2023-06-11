Advertisement
Baltimore County

Teens injured in Woodlawn double shooting, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore Sun

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were shot in Woodlawn early Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police said. They are expected to survive.

Officers arrived around 3 a.m. at a hospital, where an 18-year-old man walked in after being shot in the lower body. Officers received another call shortly after for a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower body.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined they were shot in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program. Anonymous calls that are eligible for a reward can be made through Metro Crime Stoppers.

