Spurred by Baltimore County redistricting, state senator pushes bill to bolster voter protections

The recourse available to constituents now is either to sue — a lengthy and costly avenue for the few voting rights lawyers in the U.S. — or bring the matter before the U.S. Department of Justice, which largely does not have the capacity to pursue such charges, said Perry Grossman, a supervising attorney at the New York Civil Liberties Union. Grossman, who is also an adjunct professor at Fordham University in New York City, estimates that fewer than 1,000 lawyers in the U.S. specialize in voting rights laws.