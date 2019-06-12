Baltimore County's new superintendent will earn more than predecessor

Baltimore County’s newly appointed superintendent, Darryl Williams, will make $290,000 under a contract approved by the school board on Tuesday night.

The contract has not yet been signed by both parties, but it comes just two weeks before Williams, a Montgomery County administrator, is set to take over the helm of the 25th largest school system in the nation.

Interim Superintendent Verletta White, who lost out on the permanent post, graciously welcomed Williams to the county at her last school board meeting Tuesday.

“I am working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition. And I have to say he is one heck of a nice guy,” she said. White, who worked under Dallas Dance, the last superintendent, was named the permanent superintendent a year ago by the previous school board, but her appointment was blocked by the state superintendent in a highly unusual move.

State Superintendent Karen Salmon denied White the job, saying the school board had not conducted an audit of contracts awarded under Dance. Dance was convicted of four counts of perjury for taking a consulting job with a company that had gotten a contract with the school system under his watch.

Salmon also cited White’s own ethics violations for her failure to tell the board that she had worked as a consultant, making several thousand dollars a year. White called that omission a mistake and amended her disclosure forms. The audit was completed several months ago and found no major issues. White applied for the job again, but the current board chose Williams.

Under her contract, she has the right to stay on as chief academic officer. She has not said what she will do and there was no hint of a decision at the meeting Tuesday.

Williams, who has never held a superintendent position, will make more than Dallas Dance, the former superintendent whose $255,000 starting salary in 2012 rose to 287,000 the year before he left. Williams will be allowed to carry over 184 days of sick leave he has accumulated from Montgomery County, where he has worked for most of his career, however, he cannot cash those sick days in when he leaves the superintendency. He also gets a car for business and personal use, as well as a phone and laptop. He will not be allowed to take a part time job.

Williams salary does not top Joe Hairston’s when he left the job after 12 years in 2012. He was paid $300,000.

White was the county’s first woman superintendent. She earned $273,000 this past year.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie