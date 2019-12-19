Maryland State Police arrested a man they say carjacked two vehicles and caused three crashes along I-83 within a short period of time Thursday morning.
Police say a 28-year-old driver, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, was traveling in a Honda Civic and was involved in a three-vehicle crash along I-83 South near Timonium Road. Police did not name the driver, but said he was not an authorized user of the Honda.
Following the crash, police say the man flagged down a woman driving a Lexus, carjacked her and then crashed along I-83 South near the Jones Falls Expressway. The suspect then carjacked another woman’s Toyota Corolla.
The man crashed the Toyota on I-83 near Northern Parkway and attempted to carjack a third woman’s vehicle but was “stopped by a Good Samaritan,” police said.
The suspect then tried to steal the Good Samaritan’s vehicle, but the motorist was able to pull the suspect out before he could drive away, according to police.
A Baltimore City sheriff’s deputy arrested the man at the scene and turned him over to state police. He was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment of injuries. His identity is being withheld pending charges filed in the case, police said.
One victim, a passenger in the other vehicle of the first crash, was injured. No one else was in any of the vehicles at the time of the various crashes.
State Police say they were not involved in a pursuit of the suspect. The case is still under investigation.