Baltimore County Council approves state of emergency order by 4-3 vote

Baltimore County Council approved County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s local state of emergency order by a 4-3 vote during a hearing Monday, giving the county the power to reinstate restrictions enacted earlier during the coronavirus pandemic to stem the spread of the disease.
The evening hearing saw a significant amount of contention over the approval of the order, which the Democratic county executive reinstated last week amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The Republican wing of county council — Councilmen David Marks, Wade Kach and Todd Crandell — all voted against the measure as they and some residents argued that the emergency order gives the county executive too much power. All four Democrats on the council voted for approval.
The order allows the county to reinstate various restrictions, including capacity limits on businesses and indoor gatherings. The vote Tuesday allows the order to extend beyond Aug. 31 and will require another county council vote to approve its end.
“The only thing that a state of emergency does is … it allows the county executive to control commerce, transportation and other aspects of society,” Crandell said.
He argued that “it’s up to people’s personal choice as to how they want to handle it” and that COVID has continued to spread despite the fact that about 63.78% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.
However, Democratic members of the council countered that the county and state have continued to see rising case totals and hospitalizations over the past two months, necessitating that government bodies respond to the changing situation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29 the county was considered to be at a “high” rate of community transmission, with 883 cases during that period and a positivity rate of over 5%.
“Clearly, we are moving in a bad direction,” Council Chair Julian Jones Jr. said. “As a society, we need rules and regulations. We need rules and laws to protect our citizens and many citizens are looking to us for leadership.”
