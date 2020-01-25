Baltimore County Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenage boy in Halethorpe Friday evening.
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed outside a restaurant and taken to a hospital with a “potentially life-threatening” wound, police said.
The teenager began arguing with another person outside America’s Best Wings in the 3500 block of Washington Blvd. at 9:50 p.m., police said. The teenager was hit with a weapon causing the wound. Police are looking for a suspect who ran away after the incident.
Anyone who has information may call police at the Wilkens Precinct at 410-887-0872.