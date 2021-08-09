‘A slippery slope:’ Baltimore County residents say Council skirts zoning process, state law with targeted bills

Baltimore County residents and community groups are questioning several bills recently approved by County Council that they say targets specific properties and projects while exempting developers from fees and zoning restrictions.
The practice is long-standing in Baltimore County, but some community groups question its legality. Opponents say the bills are akin to “spot zoning” — a practice that generally benefits the owner of a single piece of land by changing the zoning to create a permissible use for that property that isn’t allowed on surrounding properties.
Three proposals were green-lit last week: Two bills, sponsored by Councilman Izzy Patoka, clear the way for a town home development in Owings Mills while exempting the developer from some requirements, and the other allows the Park School of Baltimore to build an addition.
A third bill filed by Councilman Wade Kach will allow a commercial kennel on a plot of land in Cockeysville but doesn’t include developer exemptions.
“The problem that we have, of course, with any zoning that affects and is for the benefit of one property is just that — it’s for the benefit of one property,” said Alan Zukerberg, president of the Pikesville Communities Corp., a coalition of community groups.
Spot zoning is prohibited in Maryland if the change is inconsistent with a comprehensive plan in order to benefit private interests. By changing the uses allowed on a property rather than its zoning classification, some residents say the county is circumventing the standard development review process — and the law — which could result in patchwork zoning and convoluted regulations.
“This approach makes other established laws and processes meaningless,” said Barbara Hopkins, executive director of NeighborSpace, a Towson-based land preservation advocacy organization.
Patoka, who is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners, contended his bills are in keeping with the surrounding land use; the site is near residential property zoned for dense development and sits across Reisterstown Road in a heavily commercialized area.
During a council meeting last month, several residents testified against one of Patoka’s proposals — a change which will let 68 residential units be built on property owned by Southern Land Company off of Reisterstown Road, near the private all girls Garrison Forest School.
The bill exempts Southern Land Company from adhering to setback requirements, which will allow building closer to the property’s borders. And the condominiums will not need to got through the standard review process.
But after backlash from environmental preservation groups during the July hearing, Patoka removed an exemption that freed Southern Land from paying open space waiver fees. Developers pay open space fees when a project can’t include parks, lawns, trails or other features that meet requirements.
Proponents of the bill — officials at Garrison Forest School, which sits south of the Olive Lane property, and the Southern Land Company, which owns the land — say the legislation is a compromise. The parties have been at odds for years over Southern Land’s approved plan to build a Wawa and shopping center on the property and a two-story office building behind the businesses, which the community opposed.
Southern Land decided to build condominiums instead of the office building after years of backlash, according to William Yerman, the building and grounds chair at Garrison Forest.
“It stops the commercial creep back to Garrison Forest,” he said in an interview.
Patoka helped negotiate a restrictive covenant between the school and Southern Land stipulating the developer lower the number of proposed condominiums to no more than 68; spend “significant funds” to enhance the buffer between the school and the shopping center; and improve landscaping and build some amenities for “the benefit of the school and future residents,” Yerman wrote in a letter of support.
“This use is far more advantageous to our [the school’s] footprint,” Yerman said during the hearing on the bill.
The developer also agreed with Garrison Forest to offer discounted condominiums to teachers, Patoka and Yerman said.
Some see the practice more as constituent service while criticizing zoning carveouts for developers.
Eric Rockel, president of the Greater Timonium Community Council, Inc., said he’s not opposed to targeted zoning changes, but thinks the Southern Land Company project bypasses too much of the review process.
“What makes this property special that it doesn’t have to be held accountable to” the same standards required of “any other development in Baltimore County?” Rockel said.
Kingsville resident Mike Pierce said the bills continue a Council pattern of using “special laws,” which apply to a group of people and not the general public, to enable or prevent development on specific tracts of land; For the last decade, he’s tracked upwards of 100 similar bills.
Special laws are prohibited in certain circumstances under the Maryland Constitution.
“If you see a zoning change that is so narrowly defined it could only logically apply to this subject property, there’s a high probability, in my view, it’s an illegal special law,” said G. Macy Nelson, a Towson-based attorney who specializes in land use law.
Nelson pointed to a recent case he won in Howard County as an example after the county last year amended its zoning regulations to benefit a private school.
The Circuit Court ruled the bill was an illegal special law because it “carves out a very specific process for a specific class to bypass the existing procedure only under very specific circumstances.”
Ninety-nine “out of 100 times, this is not the appropriate course,” Patoka said of his bills in an interview. “This is that one time that I believe it’s the right thing to do.”
Kach did not respond to requests for comment.
County Councilman Tom Quirk voted against Patoka’s Garrison Forest bill, but voted in favor of the other pair of land use bills.
“I really think the developer’s a great guy and he does really good work,” Quirk said, but “this is a slippery slope we have to be really careful on.”
The council’s practice of “zoning by legislation” is “definitely creating more and more of a precedent,” the Oella Democrat said.
Teresa Moore, executive director of the Valleys Planning Council, said during the hearing on Patoka’s bill that the problem isn’t the substance of the compromise but how it was reached.
“We really believe that process matters,” Moore said. “The ends don’t justify the means.”