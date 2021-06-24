Baltimore County councilman seeks to expand program cracking down on loud gatherings

Party-throwing tenants and their landlords who violate the law would be on the hook should they be reported for unruly noise. On a first violation, landlords and tenants could receive a written warning or $500 civil penalty. If there’s a second violation within two years of the first offense, they’re hit with at least a $500 fine. If the issue persists, offenders may be ordered to pay $1,000 and landlords risk losing their rental license.