Baltimore County Police: Juvenile critically injured by gunfire Wednesday night

Baltimore County Police detectives investigate the shooting of a juvenile in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun)

A juvenile was shot and critically injured in Baltimore County on Wednesday night, police said.

Trae Corbin, a public information officer with the Baltimore County Police, said Towson officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road.

Police believe the shooting took place in a house, Corbin said. He would not confirm the age or gender of the victim.

Late Wednesday night, crime tape had been placed around sections of the block as investigators gathered outside a brick multifamily residence surrounded by chain-link fencing.

The location is north of Walker Avenue in the neighborhood of Idlewylde, which is south of Towson. The Alameda becomes Sherwood Road just north of Walker.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital, police said, adding that they believe there is no threat to the public.