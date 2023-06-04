Two minors charged with attempted murder after shooting in front of Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two minors were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday shooting in front of Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.

The two were injured in the shooting, which police believe escalated from a verbal argument. They were charged as adults with attempted murder and use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence and are currently being held without bond.

Police were called around 8:10 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the two minors with gunshot wounds and took them to the hospital for treatment.

Baltimore County detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.