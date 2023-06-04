Two minors charged with attempted murder after shooting in front of Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex

Two minors were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday shooting in front of Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.
The two were injured in the shooting, which police believe escalated from a verbal argument. They were charged as adults with attempted murder and use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence and are currently being held without bond.
Police were called around 8:10 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the two minors with gunshot wounds and took them to the hospital for treatment.
Baltimore County detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.