Baltimore County

Man hospitalized after Lansdowne shooting Thursday evening, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore Sun

A man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being shot near an apartment complex in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle for a reported shooting, and found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

