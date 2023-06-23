Man hospitalized after Lansdowne shooting Thursday evening, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being shot near an apartment complex in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle for a reported shooting, and found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital.

Advertisement

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.