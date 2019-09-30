A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by five women alleging that Baltimore County authorities mishandled sexual assault investigations and fostered a culture of indifference and bias toward victims.
Court records show that on Monday U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow granted defendants’ motions to dismiss the lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs failed to show they had a case on a number of claims described in it. The judge said the plaintiffs could file a a more narrow lawsuit within 21 days.
In a memo accompanying her order, Chasanow said the plaintiffs “at best, have masked meritorious allegations by the overambitious pleading, and, at worst, have simply failed to state any viable claim.”
The lawsuit, brought last year by women with ties to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County alleged that “there is a systematic, institutionalized indifference to crimes of sexual violence, coupled with bias against women” in Baltimore County.
Defendants in the case included UMBC; its president, Freeman Hrabowski; the county police department; county State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, and a number of police officials.
An attorney representing the women said they would file another lawsuit.
“In accordance with the judge’s analysis, we will file another amended complaint,” attorney Rignal W. Baldwin V said. “We have no intention of giving up this fight.”
This story will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this article.