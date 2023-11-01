Baltimore County to use new funding to complete testing of GBMC sexual assault evidence by end of 2024

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County officials say they will use new state and private funding to finish testing more than 1,000 decades-old slides containing sexual assault evidence by the end of December 2024.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough were expected to say at a news conference Wednesday morning that the county will use more than $2 million in new funding to test about 1,400 slides from sexual assault exams performed at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson.

“Every resident in Baltimore County deserves to feel safe in their community. Ensuring that our police department has the tools, resources and support needed to analyze this unique forensic evidence is a critical part of our work to serve, protect, and seek justice for our residents,” Olszewski said in a news release. “We hope that this expedited testing process brings that justice — as well as long-awaited closure — to any victim of sexual assault and we are grateful for GBMC’s tireless commitment to preserving this evidence along with the generous support of the Hackerman Foundation and our partners in State and local leadership.”

The late Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker began preserving biological material from survivors of sexual assault in the 1970s, before modern sexual assault kits and before DNA technology was used in criminal investigations.

Since then, the GBMC slides have helped solve dozens of cold cases and exonerate a wrongfully convicted man. In August, county police arrested James Shipe Sr. after matching the 70-year-old’s DNA to material from the slides of five women. Shipe is charged with raping the women, who all lived in different ground-floor Cockeysville apartments, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Baltimore County will use $500,000 from its general fund for the effort, along with $1.5 million from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. The state grant is slated to go before the Baltimore County Council in December.

The Hackerman Foundation will contribute up to $500,000 and solicit additional donations through the BreitLight Justice Fund, named for Breitenecker. If more money is needed, the county will use federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete the testing.

A task force Olszewski convened in 2019 found county police and prosecutors could do better at investigating and prosecuting sexual assaults. Police often failed to test rape kits and were reluctant to bring charges when victims had not physically fought their attackers, the audit found.

In 2019, the Hackerman Foundation gave the county $300,000 to fund cold case investigations, a grant that contributed to Shipe’s arrest, the foundation’s president Nancy Hackerman said in the release. By March of this year, the county had finished testing GMBC slides for about 124 new cases since the effort began.

Laura Neuman, a former Anne Arundel County executive and sexual assault survivor, has criticized the county’s progress in testing the slides.

Breitenecker performed exams for more than 2,000 sexual assaults, but there is not slide evidence for all of those cases and multiple slides exist for some.

A new law passed this year in the Maryland General Assembly categorized the slides as sexual assault forensic exam kits and now requires police departments to keep kits for 75 years. With new legal flexibility, GBMC’s pathology department began the process of counting and transferring the slides to the police department.

Because the slides were considered medical records, the county previously had to issue subpoenas to the hospital before the police department could acquire the slides and then send them out for testing at the forensic lab Bode Technology.

This summer, McCullough created a temporary position in the police department to coordinate the slide project, allowing for the transfer of 500 cases from GBMC since Oct. 1, he said in the release. Analysis of the slides cost about $1,000 per slide, a police spokesperson said in March.

County leaders said Wednesday that Bode Technology had agreed to continue testing the slides at a higher volume than it had in the past, allowing testing on all the slides to be completed by the end of 2024.