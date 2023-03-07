Baltimore County passes executive compensation policy, allows county executive to set severance

The Baltimore County Council approved a compensation policy for county employees on Monday evening, nearly five years after voters approved a charter amendment granting the council oversight to set appointees’ salaries. However, a provision in the new law allows the county executive and county administrative officer to have the final say in determining senior officials’ severance packages.

The council voted unanimously to approve after Chairman Julian Jones Jr., a Woodstock Democrat, introduced the compensation proposal at a legislative session last month.

The proposal lists pay ranges for a host of noncontract employees ranging from the county executive to department heads to temporary analysts and legislative aides, and it allows employees who resign or retire to receive up to 90 days of compensation after they leave.

The law also establishes “permission leave with pay,” a policy that allows the county executive and county administrative officer to decide how much and to whom they would grant severance after an employee resigns or retires. The county adopted it last July to limit “financial and economic hardship” for senior county executives who are ineligible for pensions or accumulated leave other than sick leave, according to a copy provided to The Baltimore Sun.

The new law comes almost five years after residents passed a charter amendment in Nov. 2018 requiring the Baltimore County Council to approve compensation for county appointees.

That amendment came after The Sun revealed the previous year that a county policy allowed appointed employees to double-dip by receiving severance in addition to retirement benefits when they left their jobs. A charter review commission subsequently recommended that the county adopt a policy requiring councilmembers’ approval for exempt service employees’ compensation.

Then-County Executive Kevin Kamenetz scrapped the policy in July 2017, but Inspector General Kelly Madigan found that the county improperly paid pensions and salaries to 20 county employees between 2018 and 2020, some of whom were former workers who had been rehired.

The Sun revealed in 2022 that another employee, William “Chris” McCollum, was still being paid his $137,709 salary nearly a year after he stopped working for the county and went on extended sick leave to pad his service time and become eligible for increased pension benefits.

State Prosecutor Charlton Howard charged McCollum last month with 21 charges of felony theft, perjury and embezzlement and accused him of using his position as treasurer of two Baltimore County Democratic political campaign committees to steal over $110,000.

The county removed McCollum from the payroll last May. He had first started as an economic development specialist in 2002, before becoming executive director of the county agricultural center in Cockeysville in 2010. There, he was the subject of an investigation in which Madigan found the center squandered $1 million on a program to supply produce to food banks and homeless shelters. McCollum ended his county career as a senior administrative assistant in the economic development department, according to employment records provided to The Sun.

The law gives County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat who was elected in 2018, and County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers, wide latitude. Each request would be decided on a discretionary basis by Rodgers, with Olszewski’s approval. Employees cannot appeal denied severance requests, nor can they accrue additional leave benefits if they receive severance pay.

Jones’ bill included proposed annual salary bands for employees, including elected officials and department heads. The county executive will earn between $177,000 and $265,000, while councilmembers earn $78,000 to $115,500. The council chair can earn $87,000 to $130,500, and the county administrative officer can earn $217,000 to $325,500. Department heads like those in the planning and finance departments can earn anywhere between $163,000 and $264,000.

“The county took a deliberate and thoughtful approach to designing the proposed compensation plan for exempt employees in accordance with the new county charter requirement,” county spokesperson Erica Palmisano said in an emailed statement. “This process included ... a general review of current compensation for all County positions to ensure the proposed policy is reflective of best practices.”

The policy begins July 1 and grants up to 90 days of severance pay to county employees who have at least one year of service on that date.