Relay race honoring 9/11 victims passes through Baltimore

The 9/11 Promise Run, started in 2016 by Jennifer DePoto, commemorates the fallen, particularly first responders. The relay lasts three days, beginning at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and ending at Ground Zero in New York. Each day covers at least 80 miles with runners from each team swapping in and out for one another as their teammates follow along in support vehicles. When the runners reach New York, all 77 participants will join together and run to the finish.