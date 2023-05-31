Baltimore County residents want green space, mixed-use development at struggling Security Square Mall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County residents want to see walkable, green areas with mixed-use development and entertainment options at the current site of a struggling retail mall in Woodlawn, according to a county report released Wednesday.

The report from the county and consultants JMT, Ayers Saint Gross and Landwise Advisors summarized input gathered from community members and business leaders through months of meetings and surveys, resulting in a long-term “aspirational” vision that would add places for recreation and entertainment, an outdoor greenway network for walking and biking and a combination of residential, office and retail offerings to the property.

Earlier this month, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said the county plans to acquire 12 acres of the Security Square Mall, bringing a third of the site under county ownership. Baltimore County already owns the location of a former Sears there.

“In alignment with our residents’ goals and desires, this report presents a long-term vision for Security Square to provide a safe, vibrant, and walkable regional anchor for residents of all ages,” Olszewski said in a news release Wednesday. “Fully realizing this framework for the future will take sustained effort, dedication, and funding.”

Built in 1972, the 88-acre mall in western Baltimore County near Interstates 70 and 695 is situated in a majority-Black neighborhood with significant Asian and Hispanic populations, according to the report. The report said 20 percent of the mall sits vacant and its aging buildings require maintenance.

Last summer, the Randallstown NAACP convened a task force to evaluate possibilities for the mall, which like other malls has experienced a decline in the last five decades. The county held a dozen meetings last fall attended by more than 1,000 residents to gather feedback on key design elements, according to the news release.

County leaders and Democratic House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones are scheduled to present the report to residents at a 7 p.m. meeting Wednesday at the O.W.E. Center at the Security Square site.

Last year about $20 million was set aside by the county and the state to revitalize the mall, with another $10 million included in the 2024 fiscal year budget approved by the Baltimore County Council last week.

The report’s long-term “flexible” vision for the site outlines multiple phases, beginning with bolstering the site’s failing infrastructure to eventually create a “vibrant, walkable, mixed-use, sustainable neighborhood.” Under one long-term scenario, the mall would ultimately be demolished, while under another option, revitalization would occur around the existing mall.

In phase one of redevelopment, the Sears building owned by the county will be torn down and open spaces, bike lanes and trails will be built. The next phase includes plans to add a hotel and residential, office and retail spaces, with mixed-use development around a central plaza. That second phase would also include a portion of a greenway and “a proposed shipping container pop-up food vendor,” the report said.