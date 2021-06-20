xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Five-car pileup on Route 40 near Catonsville injures several, including a volunteer firefighter

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 20, 2021 1:48 PM

At least seven people were injured after a five-car crash on westbound Route 40 near Catonsville on Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash, which happened around 11:30 a.m. close to St. Agnes Lane, left at least one volunteer firefighter injured, said Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson Tim Rostkowski.

That person, who had been driving in a Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Company SUV, was taken to a hospital for treatment, Rostkowski said. Six other people were transported to nearby hospitals as well, said Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Danielle Moore.

This story may be updated.

