Woman dies after being struck by car in Rosedale

A female pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle near where Pulaski Highway intersects Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police.

The police department said officers responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and determined the woman was in the roadway of Chesaco Avenue when she was hit by a Nissan Versa, whose driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Police say they are still investigating circumstances surrounding the crash.