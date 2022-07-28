71-year-old woman dies in Baltimore County quarry crash

A 71-year-old woman died on Wednesday after driving her car into a quarry in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said that Ella Zagranichny accidentally accelerated and drove her car into the quarry at the 600 block of Quarry View Court while trying to park her 2019 Nissan Rogue at the top of an embankment above the water.

Baltimore County Police and Fire responded to an 8:40 p.m. call on Thursday of a vehicle sinking in the quarry.

First responders attempted a water rescue using a Zodiac rescue boat, specialized teams and a dive unit. Zagranichny was pronounced dead at 9:56 p.m. There were no other victims found in the water, police said.

Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin said that the Baltimore County Police Crash Team is still investigating the incident.