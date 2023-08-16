Burglars drive van into Reisterstown jewelry store, steal items worth $700,000, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Burglars drove a van through the front of a Reisterstown jewelry store early Tuesday morning and made off with an estimated $700,000 worth of “high-end items,” Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to Radcliffe Jewelers on the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road, where a vehicle had driven through the front of the building. The suspects stole several items from the store and then fled.

Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit detectives are investigating and anyone with information are asked to call 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

Callers who want to remain anonymous may contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

On its website, Radcliffe Jewelers advertises itself as an “official Rolex jeweler in Maryland” with an “extensive collection of some of finest jewelry, watch and giftware brands in the country.”