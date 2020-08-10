xml:space="preserve">
‘Major explosion’ in Northwest Baltimore kills one, traps others among leveled homes, firefighters union says

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 10, 2020 10:36 AM
A "major explosion" in Northwest Baltimore damaged several houses and left several people trapped on Monday morning, according to city fire union officials.
(Jerry Jackson)

The Baltimore firefighters union on Monday said several houses were damaged by an explosion near Reisterstown Plaza that killed at least one person, trapped several others and damaged several homes.

One person has been pronounced dead on scene, union officials said in a tweet. Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped, the tweet states.

The explosion occurred in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore. Fire department officials were headed to the scene.

In a tweet, union officials said firefighters have rescued some people, who are in critical condition. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients, union officials said.
Officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric and the Baltimore office of emergency management are on scene.

Baltimore County fire department have also been called to the scene, union officials said.

This story will be updated.

