Baltimore County executive reinstates COVID emergency order after rise in cases

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is reinstating a local state of emergency amid a spike in coronavirus cases, he announced Tuesday.
The decision comes as the county’s 7-day average of new cases has increased by almost 380% since the start of the month, according to the county. Transmission in the county is “substantial,” by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, meaning there are between 50-99 cases weekly per 100,000 residents.
The county’s testing positivity rate of 4.4% however is below the 5% threshold the CDC set as a target last year for governments seeking to reopen. Adults between 18 and 39 are driving the increase, according to data on the county’s coronavirus tracking website.
The county has vaccinated the equivalent of 74% of its population. It’s unclear how many out-of-county patients received their shots at a county facility.
Olszewski first declared an emergency March 13, and it remained in effect until July 9. The County Council will have to vote to extend the order beyond Aug. 31, according to a news release.
“Government has an obligation to do all we can to protect the health, safety and well-being of our residents,” Olszewski said in a statement.
“While we’ve made undeniable progress in our fight against this deadly virus, the rapid emergence of the Delta variant has made it clear that we need access to every tool in our toolbox to be able to respond to it,” he said.
The local emergency order would allow the county to reinstate coronavirus restrictions, such as capacity limits on businesses and indoor gatherings. In announcing the emergency order, Olszewski did not announce any coronavirus-related restrictions.
The order also allows governments access to state and federal resources they otherwise would not have, including programs like the U.S. Small Business Administration’s economic injury disaster loans, according to county spokesman Sean Naron.
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch said earlier this month the county would not reinstate an indoor mask mandate, unlike Baltimore City and Montgomery County. The county has followed the example of jurisdictions like Anne Arundel County by requiring face masks inside government buildings.
Gov. Larry Hogan ended Maryland’s general state of emergency mid-August.
But in the nearly two months that have passed since Hogan announced he would end the order, infections have spiked nationwide, driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus, a dangerous and more contagious version of the virus. As of Tuesday, 719 people were being treated for the virus in Maryland hospitals, a number that has more than tripled since Aug. 1.
This story may be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporters Hallie Miller and Emily Opilo contributed to this article.