Baltimore County NAACP, ACLU say draft redistricting plan violates federal voting laws

The Baltimore County NAACP and ACLU of Maryland are urging changes to a draft Baltimore County redistricting proposal they say would “unlawfully dilute Black people’s votes.”
The contention centers on a redistricting plan — which has yet to be approved by the county’s redistricting commission — that would maintain a white majority in six of seven councilmanic districts with just one “majority-minority” district, according to the organizations.
The organizations assert the draft proposal violates provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act by proposing boundaries that pack Black voters into one district and then split Black communities among other districts. Black, Indigenous and other people of color make up almost 45% of the county electorate, according to the NAACP and ACLU.
That diversity “justifies creation of multiple opportunity districts, and residential patterns within the community make it possible to create these districts,” according to the letter signed by county NAACP president Danita Tolson and Deborah A. Jeon, legal director of the ACLU of Maryland.
The redistricting plan the commission currently intends to recommend to the County Council fails to meet this requirement, the groups say.
The chair of the five-member redistricting commission, Robert Latshaw Jr., was not available for comment Wednesday, according to a county spokesman. The county did not make another commission member available.
The plan has not yet been submitted to the County Council. The county NAACP and ACLU and the Randallstown NAACP have submitted alternate proposals to the commission.
“We won’t get [another] minority leader elected” with the current draft map, said Danita Tolson, president of the Baltimore County NAACP.
The county’s changing demographics show just over half of county residents self-identify as white ― a number that declined by 68,000 residents over the last decade ― while Black, Indigenous and other people of color now collectively account for 47% of the county’s total population, according to U.S. census data.
Plans that are set to be discussed — and possibly voted on — by the redistricting committee late Thursday afternoon would redraw councilmanic lines by removing part of downtown Towson from Republican Councilman David Marks’ fifth district and shifting it to the sixth district which includes parts of White Marsh, Rosedale, Overlea and Middle River, WYPR first reported.
The NAACP and ACLU say their alternative plan would create two majority Black districts plus a third “swing” district that would include an even number of white people and people of color.
The Randallstown NAACP, too, has drafted a proposal to establish two additional minority-majority districts by shuffling precincts in the first, second, fourth and fifth districts. The proposal was sent to the redistricting commission Wednesday, chapter president Ryan Coleman said.
Coleman, like the general public, has not seen the commission’s draft map. The county declined to share the draft with The Baltimore Sun since it has yet to be approved.
“The population is [almost] 50% minority,” Coleman said. “At bare minimum, we should have three seats.”
If the county takes the draft proposal forward without creating another majority Black and brown district, Coleman said, “I really think we’ll have to do a legal challenge.”
Pushed by the NAACP and ACLU, the county drew its first majority Black district in 2001 in the northwestern part of the county. County Council chair Julian Jones, a Woodstock Democrat, is the only Black council member and just the second Black member in the county’s history.
But Jones, who has not seen the commission’s draft proposal, says the lack of diverse council members is not because of district lines; it’s that more Black and brown political candidates need to run for office.
“We just need people to run for those positions,” he said.
In some county districts, Jones acknowledged “it would be very difficult” for a Black or brown candidate to be elected.
“But I do believe that people are not voting solely on race,” he said.
District lines “play a critical role” in whether the council will see another woman or people of color elected, said Joanne Antoine, executive director of Common Cause Maryland, a nonpartisan group that works to advance democratic principles through government reform.
“It’s not just money and access to being able to run, but it’s the way the districts are drawn,” she said.
Localities, like the state, are required to redraw district lines every decade coinciding with new census data released every 10 years.
The commission is required to submit its recommendation to the council by October 15. The council must hold at least one public hearing before voting on the map by January 31.