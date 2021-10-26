Baltimore County to hold public hearing Tuesday on redistricting plan opposed by civil rights groups

A redistricting commission has recommended the county keep councilmanic boundaries that would ensure six of the county’s seven districts maintain a majority white population. Opponents, such as two Baltimore County NAACP chapters and the ACLU, say the plan does not keep up with changing demographics — about half the county electorate is now people of color — and are asking for at least one additional district to have a majority Black population. The groups say the proposed plan violates federal voting rights laws and are threatening a lawsuit.