Baltimore County to hold public hearing Tuesday on redistricting plan opposed by civil rights groups

Baltimore County will hold a public hearing on its controversial redistricting plan online at 6 p.m. Tuesday as several Baltimore County Council members say they haven’t made up their minds about a plan that civil rights groups say violates federal voting laws.
Democratic council members Julian Jones, Tom Quirk, Izzy Patoka and Republican councilman David Marks are reserving their stance on the recommended plan, they said, until hearing from their constituents.
“I’m open-minded on suggestions,” Marks said. “Individuals protesting the map are sparking a conversation, and that’s always healthy.”
A redistricting commission has recommended the county keep councilmanic boundaries that would ensure six of the county’s seven districts maintain a majority white population. Opponents, such as two Baltimore County NAACP chapters and the ACLU, say the plan does not keep up with changing demographics — about half the county electorate is now people of color — and are asking for at least one additional district to have a majority Black population. The groups say the proposed plan violates federal voting rights laws and are threatening a lawsuit.
The commission’s plan focuses on changes to the county’s 5th and 6th Districts, moving Towson to Democratic councilwoman Cathy Bevins’ 6th District and creating a more conservative district for Marks’ 5th District, which includes Perry Hall, Bowleys Quarters and part of Middle River under the approved proposal.
The county’s sole majority-minority district, the 4th, encompasses Owings Mills and Randallstown to the west. The Baltimore County NAACP and ACLU of Maryland have suggested an additional majority-Black district could be created in the southwestern 1st District by shifting boundaries between the 1st and 4th Districts. The 1st District currently encompasses Catonsville, Arbutus, Lansdowne and part of Woodlawn.
“District 1 is a very diverse district,” said Quirk, who represents the jurisdiction but is not running for reelection.
“The southern, central, and northern portions are very different demographics from each other,” he said. “I imagine the views of the district on this issue would be diverse as well.”
“It would appear as though” creating a second majority-Black district would mean “my community makes some sacrifices,” said Jones, who is just the second Black council member to serve. “It would be up to my constituents.”
Patoka, too, said he was waiting to hear from constituents before taking a position.
Some, like Marks and Jones, have said the lack of minority candidates running for office is why more people of color haven’t been elected.
“A qualified African-American candidate could win in several of these districts, if not all,” Marks said.
Viewers can watch the redistricting commission hearing online through WebEx at 6 p.m. Instructions on how to access the hearing will be posted to the council’s website.
Latest Baltimore County
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Cameron Goodnight contributed to this article.