‘The Wire’ actor says a Baltimore County educator sexually abused him 29 years ago, and faults the school system’s response to his allegations

James “PJ” Ransone, an actor who had prominent roles in “The Wire” and the movies “It Chapter Two” and “Sinister,” said on Instagram last week that Timothy Rualo, then a math tutor, molested him in Ransone’s Phoenix home over a six-month period around 1992, when Ransone was about 13. Rualo is currently department chair of the social studies program at Sudbrook Magnet Middle School in Pikesville, according to the school’s website.