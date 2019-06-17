Baltimore ransomware attack affecting county sewer charges for 14,000 customers

The Baltimore ransomware attack has touched Baltimore County government as officials prepare to send out annual property tax bills for county residents and businesses.

County officials say that because of the city’s computer problems, they haven’t been able to verify data for about 14,000 county customers’ sewer charges, which appear on the county’s annual property tax bills. Those bills arrive around July 1.

More than 200,000 county households and businesses get water from the city’s system. The city handles water billing for properties located in the county, but the county administers billing for sewer charges.

The county calculates someone’s sewer charges based upon the previous year’s water consumption.

The city has not been able to issue water bills since the May 7 attack.

The issue is affecting both residential and commercial properties, said T.J. Smith, a spokesman for County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Officials are sending letters to those customers.

Officials revealed the issue Monday as Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced that the city and county will undertake a joint review of water and sewer billing with an eye toward improving customer service and modernizing the system.

This story will be updated.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez