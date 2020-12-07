No personal information stolen in Baltimore County schools ransomware attack, officials say

Baltimore County officials do not believe that the personal data of students or employees was stolen in the November ransomware attack that crippled the school system, they announced Monday.
“At this point — we must stress, at this point — we have no evidence that shows that there has been any data exfiltration or data theft,” county schools IT director Jim Corns said.
Still, “out of an abundance of caution,” county government will cover the cost of credit monitoring for all county schools students and staff County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced.
They made the comments at a news conference in front of county government offices in Towson with Superintendent Darryl Williams and others.
In some ransomware attacks, hackers steal sensitive personal data maintained by the targeted organization. They have posted the information on the dark web in other cases.
Also at the news conference, school board Chairwoman Kathleen Causey and Vice Chairwoman Julie Henn confirmed that county schools have cyber insurance.
Officials have not previously said whether the school system carried such insurance, which typically covers costs associated with cyber attacks, data breaches and other incidents. The school board members would not say if the insurance company was in contact with the hackers.
Latest Baltimore County
This story will be updated.