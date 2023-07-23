Advertisement
Baltimore County

Man fatally shot Saturday night in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 49-year-old man died after being found shot outside a residence in Randallstown on Saturday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the 8600 block of Lucerne Road in Randallstown for a reported shooting, police said in a Sunday news release.

Advertisement

Shawn Stewart was found outside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Those with information on the shooting can call police at 410-307-2020 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Advertisement