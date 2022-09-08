Randallstown High School student dies of medical emergency in Baltimore County

A Randallstown High School student died Wednesday after “experiencing a medical emergency” at school.

The student, whom Baltimore County Public Schools officials declined to identify, was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was a junior.

“We are absolutely devastated by this news,” Principal Michael Jones wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday. A “Traumatic Loss Team” arrived at the school Wednesday to provide support and counseling for students and staff, Jones wrote.

“With the family’s permission we will share additional information as it becomes available,” Jones wrote.

This story will be updated.