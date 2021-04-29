53-year-old woman dies in fire in Randallstown

A 53-year-old woman died and another person was injured in a fire in their Village of Twelve Trees neighborhood in Randallstown on Tuesday, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Wednesday.
Cynthia Elizabeth Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-alarm townhouse fire on Chinook Court, where she lived, the fire department said. The other person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition and identity were not released.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the town house, where they found heavy fire at the right, rear corner of the home, the department said. The roof became engulfed in the flames, and collapsed, along with about a quarter of the main floor, which collapsed into the basement.
Neighbors said a woman was inside. Firefighters found Johnson in a bedroom hallway about 1:15 p.m., the department said. The bulk of the fire was suppressed a little over 15 minutes later.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation, the department said.