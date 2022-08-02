Raises proposed for Baltimore County executive, County Council and top administrator

The Baltimore County executive, the top county administrative officer and members of the County Council would receive raises under legislation introduced Monday night. A cap on council members’ pensions also would be removed under one measure.

The officials would see their pay increase roughly 10% under the proposals.

Advertisement

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s administration introduced two separate pieces of legislation addressing the salaries of the county executive and administrative officer. Another bill by Council Chairman Julian Jones would give raises to the seven-member council.

The county executive’s salary would increase from $175,000 to $192,000.

Advertisement

The council members’ pay would rise from $70,000 to $77,000for the chairperson, and from $62,500 to $69,000 for other members.

And the county administrative officer’s salary would go from $240,000 to $263,000.

If approved, the increases for the county executive and council would take effect in December, when new terms of office begin. Olszewski, a Democrat, and five members of the council are running for reelection.

The raise for the county administrative officer would take effect in June 2023.

In addition, the council bill would repeal a cap that says no council member may receive a pension that equals more than 60% of their average final compensation. The members’ pension could be calculated based on up to 20 years of service.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Salaries for the council and county executive were last increased in 2014.

The county last raised pay for the administrative officer in 2017 under County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, when Fred Homan was county administrative officer.

The position is now held by Stacy Rodgers, appointed by Olszewski in 2019.

Advertisement

The amount of the proposed raises are based on the recommendations of an advisory panel that reviews county officials’ salaries.

Olszewski press secretary Erica Palmisano said the raises are based on increases received by county employees over the past four years, and “the process is governed by state law.”

Jones, the council chairman and a Woodstock Democrat, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The legislation is set to be discussed Aug. 30, with a vote set for Sept. 6.