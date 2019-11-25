Nine prisoners were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh Monday, Maryland State Police said.
Seven of the prisoners were taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and the other two were taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center after the van transporting them was rear-ended by another vehicle about 8 a.m., police said. The severity of their injuries was not immediately available.
The two correctional officers in the prison van, owned by U.S. Corrections, a private prisoner transportation company in Tennessee, were uninjured and responded to the two hospitals with state troopers to guard the prisoners, police said. U.S. Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Police did not identify the injured prisoners or the other driver. Charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, police said.