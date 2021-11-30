Towson Catholic priest tells parishioners vaccine mandates go against Jesus’ teachings

A Towson Catholic priest spoke out against vaccine mandates while delivering his homily last weekend, saying “nobody” can dictate what enters someone’s body.
Fr. Edward Meeks, who is the pastor at Christ the King Catholic Church in Towson, gave an almost 20 minute homily Nov. 21 — explaining his interpretation of the day’s chosen Bible readings — citing several verses from the Corinthians chapter indicating that vaccine mandates go against Jesus’ teachings.
“When we say Jesus is our Lord and King, what we are saying is that we owe our allegiance and our loyalty first and foremost to him and his kingdom,” Meeks said.
The priest then rhetorically asked the parishioners how that allegiance might play out in every day life, continuing to cite the Corinthians verses that repeat “our bodies are a temple of the Holy Spirit.”
“No earthly king or president or public health official or billionaire technocratic gets to dictate what we must put into our bodies, into these temples of the Holy Spirit,” the priest said. “That’s between us and God. Do you hear what I’m saying?”
In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, Meeks said he was not commenting on the efficiency of the vaccine “or the lack thereof” and was instead sharing an observation about “individual conscience rights” — or federal protections for health care providers who do not wish to perform certain services due to religious or moral reasons.
“I do not and have not advised anyone whether they should or should not get the vaccine,” he said in the statement. “I have always held that is a matter of individual conscience, a principle that is held in very high regard by the Catholic Church.”
It is unclear what Meeks’ vaccination status is.
President Joe Biden is requiring federal workers to get vaccinated or they will potentially be suspended or fired. On Monday, a federal judge blocked the mandate for health care workers in 10 states saying the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the government health care programs.
Federal workers originally had a Nov. 22 timeline to get inoculated or face penalties but on Monday, the Democratic president said that noncompliant workers should not be penalized until January, allowing more time for officials to convince those hesitant to get the jab.
By early January, companies larger than 100 people will also need to fully vaccinate employees or begin regular testing under federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
While at least 76% of eligible Marylanders have received at least one dose of the vaccine, skeptics still remain. Many Catholics and other abortion opponents take issue with the fact that vaccines were tested on fetal cell lines developed over decades in laboratories, though the vaccines themselves do not contain any such material.
But both the Vatican and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have said Catholics should get the vaccine. Pope Francis has even gone as far to say it’s “suicide” to not get the shot and that he doesn’t understand why people are refusing to take it, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,”
This is not the first time Meeks has weighed in on current events during a homily.
Prior to the presidential election last year, a recording of his remarks garnered more than 2.4 million views and thrust him into conservative media stardom by calling then-presidential candidate Biden a phony Catholic. He also said Biden would lead the nation to socialism, a “soul-robbing ideology that always and inevitably leads to totalitarianism, where the government presumes to put itself in the place of God in the lives of its subservient citizens.”
“I’m taking this opportunity to speak to you personally, to share with you my own personal opinion,” Meeks said during the homily. “But it’s an opinion both formed and informed by the word of God and by the crystal clear teaching of the church for the purpose of helping you think through the choices … There are certain realities about the candidates and their parties that directly impact our Catholic faith.”
In 2012, the Towson Catholic church became one of the first groups in the United States to join a new “ordinariate” established for those who want to be Catholic but hold on to Anglican traditions.
Anglicans and Catholics are largely similar, with its largest distinction being that Anglicans are led by the Church of England and the Archbishop of Canterbury and Catholics are overseen by the Vatican in Rome and the pope. Anglican priests are also able to get married, unlike Catholic priests. Liberal stances by Anglican leaders, particularly Episcopalians, by allowing women and gay people to be ordained and blessings to be given for same-sex unions, drove some clergy and members to the Roman Catholic Church.
The Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter, which oversees Meeks’ former Anglican parish, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
