Baltimore County Police officer sentenced 18 months for accepting bribes to falsify handgun applications

A former Baltimore County Police officer was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison Friday for soliciting and accepting bribes for falsifying handgun license and permit applications.

William R. Johnson, 34, accepted at least $16,804 in the scheme and was ordered to pay that amount back by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Bennett at sentencing, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Johnson was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years.

In his guilty plea, Johnson, who had a qualified handgun instructor certificate from the Maryland State Police, admitted that between May 2019 and September 2021 he solicited and accepted bribes from applicants in exchange for falsely certifying they had completed the training required by law.

Johnson told applicants once they paid him he would send the required documentation and they did not need to attend the required classes, according to his guilty plea as detailed in court documents.

In Maryland, at least 4 hours of training are required for handgun qualification licenses, 16 hours of training for initial wear-and-carry permits in addition to 8 more training hours for renewal applications.

Johnson was suspended without pay when he was indicted in connection with the scheme in October 2021, shortly after the FBI raided his Essex home.