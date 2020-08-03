Baltimore County Council meeting to vote on police chokehold ban Monday night

Baltimore County Council is expected to vote Monday evening on legislation that would ban the use of chokeholds by police — among other reforms — after weeks of worldwide protests against police misconduct.
The legislation was proposed by Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat and the council’s only Black member, who said the police department is not holding officers accountable. Jones said the department in the past few years has faced scrutiny for its police killings and use of force.
The legislation would also prohibit the county from hiring officers who either resigned or were fired at previous departments for abusing use of force, but the chief of police would be allowed to waive that provision. Officers would be required to intervene when another officer uses unjust force; officers who intervene and report the misconduct would receive protections from retaliation.
Jones’ proposal comes as police departments worldwide begin to ban chokeholds in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May in Minneapolis, which sparked global protests. Police use of force is a focus of the Black Lives Matter and 8 Can’t Wait campaigns. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, and County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt responded to the outcry by launching measures requiring officers to report unnecessary use of force.
Hyatt previously told the council her department’s ability to recruit more officers “will be nonexistent” and their retention “would deteriorate rapidly and drastically,” she said, if the proposal is enacted as written with the intention of criminally punishing officers who violated any of the bill’s requirements. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger also voiced opposition to the legislation.
Jones’ bill has nonetheless attracted support from the relatives of Chris Brown, a 17-year-old from Randallstown who was choked to death in 2012 by Officer James D. Laboard, who was off duty at the time and was later acquitted of criminal charges in the 17-year-old’s death.
Likewise, the proposal is supported by the relatives of Korryn Gaines, a 23-year-old Randallstown resident who was shot and killed in 2016. Cpl. Royce Ruby was never criminally charged with killing Gaines and injuring her then-5-year-old son after prosecutors deemed the shooting legally justified.
The legislation would take effect August 17 if five of the seven council members vote for it. Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, was the only councilmember who publicly supported Jones’ bill prior to Monday night’s vote.
Councilmembers Cathy Bevins and Tom Quirk, who are Democrats, did not respond to requests for comment prior to Monday’s meeting. The council’s three Republicans — Todd Crandell, Wade Kach, and David Marks — did not respond to requests for comment either.
If approved, the legislation would require officers to receive more bias and de-escalation training on non-aggressive verbal communication, creating physical space, and permitting a person to talk and ask questions to resolve a conflict. The legislation would limit officers to use “the minimum degree of force” necessary to achieve an arrest or “other lawful objectives” under the law. Officers would be required to perform or request medical aid in use-of-force situations and officers would have to request a crisis intervention team or mental health professionals in certain situations as well.
The bill would prohibit officers from shooting at or into a moving vehicle unless the occupants of the vehicle were using lethal force against the officer or another person. An officer would also be prohibited from intentionally reaching into or placing themselves in the path of a moving vehicle unless the vehicle’s movement presents “an imminent and unavoidable threat” to the officer or others.
Latest Baltimore County
The bill also calls for the use of an “early intervention system” to identify officers who are at risk for misconduct, and to provide those officers with retraining or reassigning to eliminate that risk. A public database on excessive use of force among police would be created as part of the intervention system. Lastly, the bill would require the police chief to appoint two voting members of the public to any police conduct hearing board.