Baltimore County Council passes amendments to plastic bag ban two weeks before its start

The Baltimore County Council passed amendments to a ban on the sale of plastic bags that is slated to go into effect in two weeks. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said he will veto the three carveouts.

In February, the council voted to ban retailers from offering free plastic bags at the point of sale and to require a minimum-5-cent charge for provided reusable and paper bags under the Bring Your Own Bag Act, which will go into effect November 1.

The council approved three amending bills on Monday evening that exempt liquor stores from the ban, allow customers to sidestep the 5-cent charge for reusable bags if they use plastic bags that match a certain level of film thickness, and exempt some kinds of paper bags from the 5-cent charge.

The amending bills came after Democratic Council Chair Julian Jones Jr. of Woodstock and Republican Councilman Todd Crandell of Dundalk criticized the original bill for what they say would be burdening customers with extra fees, and dubbed it an example of “government overreach.”

A previous, similar effort from Crandell to amend the bag act, which Jones supported, was tabled last month. The amendments had to be refiled as new legislation to be reconsidered.

Jones sponsored the liquor store exemption bill. Councilman Pat Young Jr., a Catonsville Democrat, proposed the bill that clarifies that reusable bags can include plastic bags that are at least 2.25 mils thick, referring to the measurement of plastic film thickness.

Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, sponsored the bill clarifying that customers wouldn’t need to pay for certain kinds of paper bags, such as those used by pharmacists to package prescription drugs or those used to package bulk food items.

Olszewski, a Democrat, said in a statement after the hearing that he opposed the amendments because they “weakened” the Bring Your Own Bag Act.

“Now, with two weeks until this policy is set to start, the same council has just voted to significantly walk back the very law they championed — while sowing public confusion in the process,” he said.

“Collectively, these bills are a clear step backwards for Baltimore County and I will veto them.”