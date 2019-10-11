A Baltimore County woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Pikesville on Wednesday night.
Baltimore County police wrote in a news release that Deborah Friedman, 51, of the 6600 block of Chelwood Road died after she was struck by a Lexus while she was crossing that road outside a crosswalk.
The department wrote that the Lexus was turning left onto Chelwood from Smith Avenue when it struck Friedman.
Officers were called to the scene at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday and Friedman was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma, where she was pronounced dead.
The department is still investigating the crash, but noted that the driver of the Lexus remained at the scene of the crash and was not injured. No charges were announced.