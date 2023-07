Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound near Pikesville High School Friday night.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road and discovered the victim, who has been identified as 45-year-old Lakisha Wheeler, around 6:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore County detectives ask anyone with information concerning the case to contact 410-307-2020.