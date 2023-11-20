‘The Cadillac of bridges’: New Phoenix Road Bridge opens near Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After moving to Monkton from the city during the pandemic, Richard Chisholm began taking his dog, Flynn, for walks along the Northern Central Railroad Trail. Their route took them by the Phoenix Road Bridge in nearby Phoenix, so Chisholm and his dog often stopped to observe construction after contractors began replacing the 100-year-old bridge in summer 2022.

Chisholm was one of a handful of nearby residents and city and county officials who gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate the reopening of the bridge, which has been closed since June 2022, sealing off access for motorists trying to cross Gunpowder Falls. The project was initially slated to take about 20 months to complete, according to the city transportation department.

“We would watch the demolition in slow motion and then watch all these construction people doing their thing,” said Chisholm, who said his father worked in construction. “You can’t tell when you’re up here but the bridge is really heavy. It used to be a dinky one-lane bridge, and now it’s a two-lane road.”

Almost two dozen members of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Chesapeake Region chapter joined in the festivities to mark the new bridge’s first drive by taking their vintage cars across it.

One member said his car dated to 1915, while others drove more recent models like Corvettes, Thunderbirds, and Mustangs.

The new bridge, which cost $10.5 million, is 435 feet long, spans three steel girders, and was reinforced with a concrete deck. A 2019 inspection deemed the old bridge unsafe, which was first built in 1922, according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

The end result is the “Cadillac of bridges,” according to Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who are both Democrats.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in front at lower right, and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., behind him, were joined by other city, county and state officials at the reopening ceremony for the Phoenix Road Bridge over Gunpowder Falls. A parade of antique cars from the Chesapeake Region Antique Auto Club of America marked the reopening of the $10.5 million replacement for the hundred-year old bridge. The new bridge was finished in a year and half, five months ahead of schedule. The construction of the city-owned bridge, located in the Loch Raven watershed, was a joint venture between the city and county, with federal funding. Two-way traffic is now permitted on the bridge. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“We really do hope that this is a bridge that literally connects our neighbors and our friends in a way that reminds us of just how interconnected both our communities and our region is,” Olszewski said.

While the bridge is located in Baltimore County, it is owned and maintained by Baltimore City, which is responsible for maintaining infrastructure in the nearby Loch Raven, Liberty and Prettyboy reservoirs.

The bridge replacement was federally funded via the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Association, according to the city transportation department.

“Ensuring our roads and bridges actually work for our residents is one of the most important and, unfortunately, most challenging responsibilities in local government,” Scott said.

“We are here to celebrate this project together in partnership so that we can continue to show that Baltimore City and Baltimore County can work together to make our shared assets and our shared community better each and every day.”

Paul Merski, another observer, applauded the reopening, because construction periodically shut off trail access for him to bike alongside his dog, Tucker.

“I’m so glad it’s done now, because it was a disruption to traffic, and it was a safety concern,” he said.