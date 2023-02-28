Edgewood man killed in head-on collision in Kingsville last week, Baltimore County Police say

A 48-year-old man died last week in a crash on Philadelphia Road in Kingsville, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said they are still investigating the Feb. 21 crash that killed 48-year-old Noel Ong.

Investigators determined the crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. when a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Philadelphia Road at a high speed and crossed into the northbound lane, where it struck a 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Ong, head on. Ong was declared dead at the scene.

Ong, an Edgewood resident who was born in the Philippines, was a car enthusiast who worked in the pharmaceutical industry, according to his obituary. His funeral service is scheduled for March 4 at McComas Family Funeral Homes in Abingdon.