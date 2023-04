A person was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in northeast Baltimore County, police said.

Baltimore County Police responded to the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to a news release from the Baltimore County Police.

Advertisement

One person was suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital, and their injuries were unknown Sunday evening, police said.

The matter is still under investigation.