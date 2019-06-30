Woman killed, 11-month-old girl injured by car in parking lot of Owings Mills Target

A woman was killed and her 11-month-old granddaughter was injured when they were hit by a car in the parking lot of the Target in Owings Mills on Saturday night, according to the Baltimore County police.

Ravinder Rao, 67, of Grist Stone Way in Owings Mills had been holding the child near her parked 2010 Nissan Sentra about 10 p.m. when a person driving a 2014 Nissan Altima pulling away from the store hit the vehicle and then struck the woman and child, knocking them to the ground, said Lt. Andrea Bylen, a police spokeswoman.

Rao was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road, and the 11-month-old was treated at a hospital, where she is in good condition, Bylen said. The child’s name was not released.

No phone number was listed for Rao’s address.

The woman driving the Altima remained at the scene and was arrested for driving without a license, Bylen said. The woman’s name was not released. Other charges related to the incident are pending a review by the State’s Attorney’s Office, Bylen said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating.

