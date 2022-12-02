First responders rescue injured man found under train in Pikesville on Thursday

Baltimore County Police said they found an injured man under a Metro train Thursday.

Officers arrived at about 5:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Milford Mill Road in Pikesville, where an injured man was under a train, a Baltimore County police spokesperson said. An ambulance took the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County Fire said in a tweet at 5:34 p.m. that crews had “extricated” the trapped person from under the train.

Maryland Transit Administration police are investigating the incident.