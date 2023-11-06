Advertisement
Baltimore County

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Halethorpe, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore Sun

A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, according to police.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at Sulphur Spring Road and Waelchli Avenue in Halethorpe. The pedestrian, Brittany Dancy, 38, was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound along Sulphur Spring Road, according to the Baltimore County Police Crash Team. Dancy was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene. This incident remains under investigation by detectives.

