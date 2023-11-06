Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Halethorpe, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, according to police.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at Sulphur Spring Road and Waelchli Avenue in Halethorpe. The pedestrian, Brittany Dancy, 38, was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound along Sulphur Spring Road, according to the Baltimore County Police Crash Team. Dancy was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene. This incident remains under investigation by detectives.