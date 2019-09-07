Man dies after being hit by car in Essex on Friday night, Baltimore County police say

A 55-year-old man died Friday night after being hit by a car in Essex, Baltimore County police announced Saturday morning.
Robert Thomas Baker, of no fixed address, was struck by a Kia Rio at about 8 p.m. Friday at Eastern Boulevard and Volz Avenue, according to a police news release. Baker was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
According to the release, the driver of the Kia remained at the crash site. Police did not announce charges in the release.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash, police said.