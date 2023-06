Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was shot and killed Saturday during a domestic dispute in Parkville, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area of Rader Avenue and Oakdale Road, where a man had been shot in his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man’s age Sunday.

There is no threat to the community, and all people involved in the shooting and domestic dispute have been identified, police said.