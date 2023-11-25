Two dead after domestic dispute in Parkville leads to an officer involved shooting; Maryland AG investigates

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two people are dead after a domestic dispute in Parkville Friday evening led to an officer-involved shooting and subsequent investigation by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Baltimore County police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, police said.

As the first responding officer was approaching the home, officers heard shots being fired and a woman screaming inside, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

An adult man opened the door and fired a weapon at police. Three officers discharged their weapons in response. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, and a handgun was recovered next to the adult man, the AG’s office said.

An adult woman was also found dead in the residence.

The AG’s office said the county officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the incident. The footage from the cameras may be released within 20 business days, pending investigations.

Additionally, the investigations division may release the names of the dead and the officers involved in the shooting within two business days.