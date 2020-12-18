Car crashes through front window of Parkville Crabs, leaves person inside restaurant dead

A car crashed through the front window area of the Parkville Crabs restaurant Friday afternoon, killing one person inside the store, Baltimore County police spokesperson Jennifer Peach said.
Officers responded to what is thought to be an accident at the Parkville restaurant at 7800 Harford Road around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Peach said. The person inside died after being hit by debris, she said.
The driver was “OK,” Peach said, and may have accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing it to drive through the front of the restaurant. The driver is not being arrested, she said, and an investigation is ongoing.
Harford Road is closed between Lavender and Taylor Avenues.
This is a developing story.