Aberdeen woman killed in fatal collision in Parkton; Baltimore County police investigating

Baltimore County police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Parkton that left a woman dead Saturday evening.
Police said the driver of a Ford Bronco was traveling west in the 20800 block of Old York Road just after 5:30 p.m. as the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to pass traffic while traveling eastbound. Both vehicles veered off the road while trying to avoid crashing, police said, and the Silverado struck the Bronco, causing it to strike a tree.
The driver of the Bronco, Jody Lynn Seibert, 62, of Aberdeen, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Silverado was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the factors involved in the collision.