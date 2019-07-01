Infant out of hospital after accident in Owings Mills parking lot; driver charged with driving without license

The 11-month-old granddaughter of a woman who was hit and killed by a car in the parking lot of the Target store in Owings Mills Saturday night has been released from the hospital, and the woman who was behind the wheel has been charged with driving without a license, Baltimore County police said.

The infant , whose name has not been released, was in the arms of her grandmother, Ravinder Rao, 67, who was standing near her parked car about 10 p.m. Saturday when the two were struck by a Nissan Altima, police said. Rao was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.

The woman who was driving, Kishiya Lashawn Powell, 18, of the 1100 block of Silentglade Road in Owings Mills, is charged with a single traffic citation: driving without a license, according to court records.

“Our crash team officers will continue their investigation, and once it’s completed, they’ll submit the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether additional charges will be filed,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a Baltimore County police spokesman.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said his office will decide next steps once it receives the completed investigative file from police.

“It takes time for them to interview everyone and get the full investigation to us,” Shellenberger said.

Powell was released on her own recognizance after a bail hearing Sunday, Vinson said. No attorney was listed for her in court records, and no one answered a call to a number listed for her address.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6